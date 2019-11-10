Calling out the liberal hypocrisy of ABC’s “The View,” Donald Trump Jr. exposed Joy Behar for blackface and Whoopi Goldberg for looking the other way on statutory rape.

“When you call out their hypocrisy, that’s sort of the big deal,” Trump Jr. told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y. “That’s really the thesis for the book.

“The book’s title is exactly what I did to them. They were totally triggered. You could see they lost their minds. Again, there is that double-standard in the media: ‘We’re terrible for this.’ Well, what about blackface, Joy?”

Trump Jr. was appearing on “The View” to talk about his recently released book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” He lamented his book was not discussed as “The View” hosts went on the attack of President Donald Trump’s administration and his family.

“You could see very quickly they went aggressive fast,” Trump Jr. told host John Catsimatidis. “They tried to smear me, to try to besmirch my father and my family. You know what? It doesn’t work too well with us. We will actually fight back, unlike a lot of the conservatives out there.

“You can only go so far before I’ve had enough.”

Trump Jr. rejected Behar’s attempt to deny she wore blackface.

“Even the liberal publications are calling B.S. on her,” Trump Jr. added.

“You have Whoopi defending Roman Polanski, who had raped a minor and literally escaped the American justice system, and is hiding in Europe for the last 30 years. Defending him because he is a Hollywood type and it’s different: It’s not rape, rape; it’s a different kind of rape. Man, I don’t know.

“I didn’t want to go there, but if they’re going to attack me, I’m going to fight back. I’m only playing by the rules. They’ve made everything off limits for certain people, except for them.”