Democrats blocking Republican impeachment inquiry witness requests is “just doubling down on stupid,” says Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

“If you try to assess how a trial is going for our defendant, you don’t just listen to the lawyers’ opening statements and you don’t just read the transcript,” Kennedy told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“You sit there and listen to all the testimony, the cross examination, and the content. And I think that [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s decision and [Rep.] Adam Schiff’s decision to prevent the Republicans from calling their own witnesses in the live testimony is just doubling down on stupid.

“The American people, I think, are going look at this and go, ‘I get it, they’re going to give the president a fair and impartial firing squad’ – and that’s not due process.”

Kennedy said the impeachment trial will come down to President Donald Trump’s “intent, motive, and culpable state of mind.”

“It ought to be fair; it ought to be public,” Kennedy told host Margaret Brennan. “I read somewhere that democracy dies in darkness. It ought to be public. Both sides ought to be able to call their witnesses in front of God and country and the American people. And then let the American people decide, and the president and his counsel should be allowed to participate.

“Now, I think that would be fair. And then I will happily judge the evidence. But you can’t limit the witnesses, as Chairman Schiff and Speaker Pelosi are doing. Selectively leaked portions of the transcript that favor your opinion to friendly members of the press who lap it up like a puppy.

“I don’t think any fair minded person in the Milky Way believes that Speaker Pelosi or Chairman Schiff are impartial here.”