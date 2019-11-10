Tinseltown’s abortion propaganda machine continued with the latest episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” about a pregnant mother who ingests herbs in order to self-induce an abortion.

According to Newsbusters, the November 7 episode featured a 25-year-old woman named Cassidy who is brought to the emergency room after a fall down her basement steps. The woman, who is 8-10 weeks pregnant, is disappointed to learn that the baby survived, and admits she ingested herbs to induce an abortion since she could not afford to visit a clinic.

“Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) volunteers to talk to Cassidy, though Amelia doesn’t practice at the hospital,” reports Newsbusters. “Upon finding out that Cassidy wanted an abortion, Amelia said that Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) can ask an OB-GYN to do abortion during her spleen surgery. Owen contradicts Amelia’s offer, though, and tells Cassidy he just wants to take care of the bleeding spleen and then the pregnancy can be dealt with later.”

In a conversation outside the room, Amelia questions Owen for not ordering the OBGYN to perform an abortion during the spleen operation. Though not entirely on the nose, the dialogue flows rather predictably:

Amelia: What are you doing? Owen: You really overstepped in there. I’m a trauma surgeon. I don’t order abortions. Amelia: You would have if the fetus hadn’t survived. Owen: But it did. Amelia: Owen, she’s eight weeks. She doesn’t need a full d&c. Owen: Exactly. It’s not emergent, but her internal injuries are. So I’m gonna deal with those, and then she can go see an ob. Amelia: She seems pretty clear in her thinking and committed to her plan. Why not just give her the help she’s asking for?

Though Owen conducts the surgery without scheduling the OBGYN for the abortion, Amelia orders a nurse to give the woman two pills that induce abortion. When Owen confronts Amelia for her actions, she slaps him with talking-points that could have been lifted directly out of a Planned Parenthood pamplet.

“Owen, did you really want to force that poor mom to bring another human being onto the planet against her will, or did you refuse her an abortion because I wanted to help her have one?” Amelia tells Owen.

“You don’t get to come to my place of work and order me around, ok?” he responds.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” episode comes amid reports about Tinseltown pushing the most pro-abortion propaganda in its history.

“So far, halfway through the year, nearly two dozen characters in streaming shows, movies and television have had or talked about having abortions, many unapologetically, a development that would have been unthinkable a decade ago – and one that has angered some abortion foes,” reported The New York Times earlier this year.

Last month, an episode of “Law & Order: SVU” featured a plot that focused on a 13-year-old girl from an evangelical Christian family in Ohio who escaped to New York in order to obtain an abortion after her stepfather raped her. The episode ended with her receiving the abortion, but only after the characters routinely spouted dialogue about the backward thinking of pro-life conservatives.