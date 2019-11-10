President Donald Trump’s former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley alleges former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly were actively working to subvert the president.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote in her soon to be released book, “With All Due Respect.”

“Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president’s decisions was because, if he didn’t, people would die,” she added, saying the work against the president was taking a “dangerous path.”

Haley describes a meeting with Tillerson and Kelly, both of whom had differed with Trump on pulling out of the Paris climate accords and other decisions. Haley wrote that Tillerson and Kelly believed they were trying to “save the country,” but she remembers thinking they were only trying to impose their own beliefs.

“I was shocked,” she wrote.

Speaking Sunday on CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” Haley ripped the undermining officials as orchestrating a “sidebar plan.”

“It absolutely happened,” Haley said. “And instead of saying that to me, they should’ve been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan. It should’ve been, ‘Go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing.’

“But to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive.”

In a response to the book allegations, Gen. Kelly did not deny his work against the president’s agenda from within the White House.

“If by resistance and stalling she means putting a staff process in place . . . to ensure the [president] knew all the pros and cons of what policy decision he might be contemplating so he could make an informed decision, then guilty as charged,” Kelly told CBS.

Haley’s book comes out Tuesday. The Associated Press purchased an early copy.