The Detroit Lions fell to the Chicago Bears 20-13 Sunday afternoon.

With Matthew Stafford not suited up due to a back injury, Jeff Driskel did everything he could to win, but it just wasn’t enough.

The offense was simply atrocious without Stafford on the field today. It was painful to watch at times. Were there a couple nice moments?

Yes, but not nearly enough.

Yes, but not nearly enough.

I hope all of Matthew Stafford’s critics watched the game today. I hope they all got a good look at what the Detroit Lions look like without Stafford on the field.

It’s terrible football, and now we’re 3-5-1. We were already on the brink of disaster. Now, we’ve arrived at the part of the season when it’s time to start panicking.

I’m not trying to be dramatic, but the Lions simply suck without Stafford.

Let’s hope Stafford heals up as quickly as possible because we need him back. It’s that simple. Without our star quarterback, the Lions aren’t going to beat anybody with a pulse.

What a sad state of affairs for my beloved Detroit Lions.