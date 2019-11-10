The Wisconsin Badgers are back on track after beating Iowa 24-22 on Saturday night.

RAPID REACTION: LSU murders Alabama. Wisconsin gets a gritty win against Iowa. I told you all this would happen. pic.twitter.com/2xYv3mE2Sg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2019

I told everybody Wisconsin would roll, and that’s exactly what we did. Was it the prettiest of wins? Of course not, but beating the Hawkeyes never is. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re talking about two programs built on a blue collar work ethic and grinding it out in the trenches. When we went toe-to-toe last night, Wisconsin came out the better team.

You can catch the full highlights of the game below.

You just hate to see it! You hate to see everybody ignore and mock me because Wisconsin had some tough games against Ohio State and a solid Illinois team.

Everybody was rejoicing in my pain, and they didn’t want to listen. Here we are, and the Badgers are now 7-2. You just hate to see my critics be so wrong!

Now, we’ve got games against Nebraska, Purdue and Minnesota left. If we win out, we’ll be 10-2 in the regular season.

Am I satisfied with that? No, but it’s far from a disaster of a year. We bounced back in a big way, and reminded the world of college football we’re still here.

See you Saturday, Lincoln!