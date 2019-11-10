Controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was once again accused of anti-Semitism over the weekend, this time after using Twitter to comment on Michael Bloomberg’s prospective presidential campaign.

On Saturday, Omar reacted to news that billionaire Leon Cooperman would support Bloomberg’s presidential bid. Both Cooperman and Bloomberg are Jewish.

“I wonder why?” Omar tweeted, adding a “thinking” emoji.

Omar’s comments came just before she gave a speech at a Council of American Islamic Relations event in Washington, Fox News

reported.

CAIR, of course,

was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Case in which the HLF and five of its leaders were convicted of providing material support to Hamas, a known terrorist organization.

The United Arab Emirates has even

designated CAIR as a terrorist organization.

What was the reaction?

Omar was widely condemned, even by tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Some people, however, like Linda Sarsour — who has also been accused of anti-Semitism — came to Omar’s defense, saying, “Oh for God’s sake, stop this ridiculousness. This obsession with every word Ilhan says or tweets is tired and it’s getting old.”