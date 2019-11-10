Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonEleven GOP senators sign open letter backing Sessions’s comeback bid Trump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden GOP senators press State Department for Hunter Biden, Burisma records MORE (R-Wis.) on Sunday dismissed testimony from current and former White House officials that contradicted President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE, saying it was “just their impression” of the situation.

Johnson told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSaagar Enjeti: Harris campaign ‘is failing because she doesn’t stand for anything’ Top Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Former House Intel Committee Chair: ‘No way we could have’ killed ISIS leader without the Kurds MORE on “State of the Union” that he believed Trump wanted aid withheld from Ukraine was because the president perceived the country and its officials as corrupt and not worthy of American taxpayer dollars.

The Wisconsin senator said he confronted the president when U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told him that aid was contingent on “something Ukraine had to do.”

“When I brought up that scenario, President Trump immediately — and I described as — adamantly and vehemently denied it,” Johnson said.

Sen. Ron Johnson on his phone call with President Trump on August 31 discussing Ukraine aid: “I was trying to get him to give me the clearance to tell President Zelensky the aid was going to be provided. And so when I asked him that, he was, again, very consistent” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/bKohXUWdY1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 10, 2019

Tapper then asked Johnson about the testimony from Sondland, former presidential aide Fiona Hill and Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. The CNN host brought up Hill’s indication that the mention of corruption “was code” to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Strategists say Warren ‘Medicare for All’ plan could appeal to centrists MORE and his son.

“Well again, that’s their impression,” Johnson said. “I’ve never heard the president say, ‘I want to dig up dirt on a potential 2020 opponent.’ What I’ve always heard was the president was consistently concerned about is what happened in 2016.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls for Pelosi, Schiff, Biden and others to be witnesses in impeachment inquiry Is Pelosi saving Trump by shaping impeachment to fail in the Senate? GOP senator defends calling Pelosi ‘dumb’: ‘What I said was accurate’ MORE (D-Calif.) launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump after a whistleblower report detailed him asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden and his son days after withholding military aid.

Since then, several former and current Trump officials have testified behind closed doors in front of House impeachment investigators, with several backing up allegations that Ukraine aid was held up until the country committed to examining the Bidens. Witnesses are scheduled to publicly testify for the impeachment inquiry starting Wednesday.