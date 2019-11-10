Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Sunday suggested Democratic women presidential candidates are held to a different standard than men — taking particular aim at fellow moderate, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Klobuchar said she’s been the moderate Midwest politician who’s been able to win over voters who respond to kitchen table issues rather than a progressive agenda.

“I made a cogent case,” she said of her campaign. “I’m the one from the Midwest… that brings in those kind of voters… that’s not true of Mayor Pete, that’s just a fact.”

“Of the women on the stage… do I think we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that [Buttigieg] had? No, I don’t,” she added.

“Maybe we’re held to a different standard. but my goal here is to get the best candidate to lead the ticket. I believe that’s me… I’m doing it the right way with a grassroots campaign.”

She also chided billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s entry in Democratic presidential primary race.

“When people look at this White House and see this multi-millionaire … I don’t think they say, ‘Oh, we need someone richer.’ … I think you have to earn votes and not buy them,” she said.