The latest college football polls were released Sunday afternoon, and LSU is sitting at the top.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia Oregon Minnesota Oklahoma Utah Baylor

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia Oregon Minnesota Utah Penn State Oklahoma

Obviously, it’s not surprising at all that LSU is at the top of the polls. Now they’re not at the top of the playoff rankings, but that could change Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After beating Alabama in epic fashion, you’d be foolish to not view the Tigers as a top two team. Right now, the voters clearly think they’re better than Ohio State.

Again, after the dominating win we saw yesterday, it’s not hard to see why.

[embedded content]

As for Alabama, they dropped a bit, but are still high. The question now is whether or not a one-loss Alabama can make the playoff.

We’ll see where they’re at in the playoff rankings, but it’s not looking good for fans of the Crimson Tide.

Minnesota also made huge gains in the polls after a dominating win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions were viewed as the second best team in the B1G, and the Gophers just dog walked them all over the field.

From start to finish, Minnesota looked like the much better team. Now, we’ll have to see how they stack up against Iowa and Wisconsin.

Sound off in the comments with where your team is ranked, and your thoughts on the week 12 polls.