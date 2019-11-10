Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban called out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over the weekend for “misleading the public” on her socialist policy proposals and for diverting attention from her own wealth.

After engaging in discussion about the potential negative impacts of Warren’s wealth tax — which targets Americans with household assets greater than $50 million — Cuban set his sights on the Democratic presidential contender, noting that she is the wealthiest of the 2020 group aside from billionaire Tom Steyer.

“The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else. Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far,” Cuban wrote.

Cuban, a billionaire in his own right, then highlighted just how wealthy Warren actually is.

He then pointed out that Warren’s Medicare for All plan is likely unrealistic.

Cuban then charged that Warren is willingly “misleading the public.”

In the end, Cuban said, “I’m fine with paying more taxes. … But the Senator is like every other candidate. She is selling shiny objects to divert attention from reality.”

On the other hand, Cuban said that the approach of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is much more honest than Warren’s.

“[B]ernies approach is in my opinion far more honest than her’s. Bernie basically has said we will tax as much as we can and figure how to allocate the money to pay from there. She knows she is misleading people saying her plan could work,” Cuban said.