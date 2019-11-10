Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, a Heisman Trophy winner and former college football star at the University of Alabama, tweeted on Saturday that he is blaming President TrumpDonald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE for the college team’s recent loss to LSU.

“I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!!” he tweeted Saturday.

I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!! — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) November 10, 2019

Trump was met with a warm welcome from fans in Tuscaloosa shortly after his arrival to attend the Alabama-LSU football game Saturday afternoon.

His appearance at the game comes weeks after he attended a cage-fighting match in New York, where he was met with boos and some applause from fans, as well as Game 5 of the Word Series in Washington, which sparked headlines after fans launched more boos and “lock him up” chants at the president.

Shortly after made his appearance at Alabama’s home game on Saturday night, USA Today reported that Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback for the team who recently had ankle surgery, made a fumble in the red zone.

Alabama ended up losing 46-41 against LSU, marking an end to a 31-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide. With their recent victory against Alabama, the LSU Tigers are undefeated for the season.