Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL superstar has fractured bones in his back, and the team doctors won’t let him take the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Jeff Driskel will get the start at quarterback.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford has fractured bones in his back and doctors will not let him play today vs. Bears, per source. Jeff Driskell starts for Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

If there was ever a nightmare scenario for fans of the Lions, this would be it. This is absolutely horrible.

As a huge Lions fan, I’ll be the first one to say we can’t win without Matthew Stafford on the field. We just can’t.

Anybody who thinks Jeff Driskel is leading the Lions to success is delusional.

If Matthew Stafford doesn’t play, then we are screwed. It’s honestly that simple. We have no hope of any kind without Stafford on the field.

[embedded content]

If you have any favors with God, now would be the time to call them in if you cheer for Detroit. Get better, Matthew. The whole fanbase is pulling for you!