(WASHINGTON POST) — Mercury is set to make a transit across the sun on Monday morning for the last time until 2032. A pinprick of darkness will puncture a small hole in the sunlight as the planet traverses the solar disk during a 5.5-hour stretch, starting at 7.35am Eastern time. And while you will not be able see it without protective glasses and heavy-duty telescope equipment, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the show.

What’s a transit?

Remember the famous solar eclipse of August 21, 2017? You probably donned a pair of ISO-certified, polycarbonate glasses and stared up at the sky in wonder. That happened because the moon briefly blocked the sun. In a narrow path of totality, day turned to night as the sunlight was extinguished.

