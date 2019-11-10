November 10 is Miranda Lambert’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Miranda Lambert is an American country singer born in Longview, Texas. Lambert entered her first talent show when she was just 10 years old. She would preform weekly for “Johnnie High’s Country Music Revue,” a weekly talent show in Arlington, Texas.

From the talent show, Lambert landed a role in a commercial and a role on the teen show “Slap Her… She’s French.” (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says Friends Set Her Up With Her Police Officer Husband Brendan McLoughlin)

Lambert released her first major album in 2005 titled “Kerosene.” After she released her album, Lambert went on tour with country artists Keith Urban and George Strait.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was released in 2007 and became a hit instantly. The album reached number six on the Billboard 200 chart. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” went on to win Lambert an ACM award for top new female vocalist.

Recently, Lambert rejoined her band Pistol Annies to release the album “Interstate Gospel.”

Check out her photos below: