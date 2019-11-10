A new poll released Sunday shows that all top Democratic candidates are beating President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match up, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, showed that in a hypothetical general election match up with Trump, Bloomberg polls at 43%, while Trump polls at 37%. 21% are undecided or don’t know.

Other Democratic candidates poll well against Trump too. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren beats Trump 45% to 39%, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have similar leads.

Bloomberg’s numbers among Democrats in general are still low, however, with only 4% of Democrats calling him their first choice.

Trump's performance in recent polls shows that he often trails Democrats in general election match ups.

A poll from Fox News released this month showed that the leading Democratic candidates all beating Trump.

A Los Angeles Times poll also indicated that a majority of Americans will be unhappy if he wins reelection in 2020.