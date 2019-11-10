Fox’s Ed Henry grilled House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin NunesDevin Gerald NunesHouse Republicans add Hunter Biden, whistleblower to impeachment hearing witness wish list Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry Democrats aim to impeach Trump by Christmas MORE (R-Calif.) Sunday on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse Republicans add Jordan to Intel panel for impeachment probe Bipartisan leadership will reduce emissions more quickly than Paris accord Ukraine whistleblower under fire — Where are the first responders? MORE’s (R-Calif.) characterization of the House impeachment inquiry as a “coup,” according to Mediaite.

“Is this a calculated coup against President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE, and if so, how do you back that up?” Henry asked Nunes, with Nunes responding that the inquiry was “the cheap knockoff version of the Russia hoax.”

“It appears like some bureaucracy — some parts of the bureaucracy were really mad that they didn’t like that President Trump had a special envoy to Ukraine. They didn’t like that he was sending Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiImpeachment tests Barr-Trump relationship House Republicans add Hunter Biden, whistleblower to impeachment hearing witness wish list Key impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin MORE to Ukraine to find out where the dirt was coming from that the Democrats were using to feed to the FBI,” Nunes added.

Henry continued to press Nunes on how he justified the “coup” characterization, noting “impeachment is in the Constitution, so how is it a coup if Democrats are going through the procedures that were set up by the Framers?”

Nunes responded by distinguishing between the Constitution and House precedent insisting that for impeachment to be “credible,” “both parties [should[ have whatever witnesses they want” and subpoena power.

“Secondly, the president should be there if you’re going to have a fair process,” he added.