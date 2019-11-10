Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to suggest, over the weekend, that President Donald Trump was a virus or a disease that Americans needed to “vaccinate” themselves against. She added that fighting climate change means guaranteeing that everyone will be “clothed,” “educated,” and “paid a living wage,” and that the environmental battle involves fighting against “white supremacy.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on Saturday while speaking with Democrat presidential candidate and fellow socialist Bernie Sanders at a “Climate Crisis” summit in Iowa.

“The reason we are in this crisis is because oil and gas has been one of the most profitable industries of the modern era and when we talk about fighting money in politics what we’re talking about is fighting big oil,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’re talking about fighting Wall Street. We’re talking about fighting big pharma.”

“Trump is a symptom, he is a symptom of much deeper problems,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Ocasio-Cortez suggested that only way to get “get through this moment” was to “guarantee” health care to every American.

“Here’s the thing, is that we can beat him but we have to vaccinate ourselves against something like this ever happening again,” Ocasio-Cortez said in reference to Trump’s 2016 election victory, adding, “and the way we inoculate ourselves the way we inoculate ourselves from late-stage hyper capitalistic concentration of wealth among the very, very few is with a labor movement.”

Ocasio-Cortez then stated that “indigenous wisdom,” not science or anything else, should be what guides America’s “climate policy.”

“The way we inoculate ourselves from continuing to burn up our planet at unsustainable level triggering feedback loops that we have not even begun to comprehend is by honoring indigenous wisdom and allowing it to guide our climate policy,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “The way, the way, that we preserve our systems is by transitioning to principles of universality, that means I want you clothed, I want you educated, I want you paid a living wage — no ifs, ands, or buts. And what that also means at what Naomi talked about as well is directly, consciously, combating white supremacy in the United States of America.”

.@AOC: Fixing global warming means providing universal access to clothes, education, and a living wage; also, “combatting white supremacy in America” pic.twitter.com/MknhJ2o1h9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2019

Earlier this year, “after widespread criticism and watching her poll numbers sink, Ocasio-Cortez tried to play off her claim, suggesting that it was a joke and that anyone who believed her has ‘the social intelligence of a sea sponge,’” The Daily Wire reported.

“This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and ‘fact check’ it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on May 12. “Like the ‘world ending in 12 years’ thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows.”

Yet, Ocasio-Cortez almost immediately re-embraced her apocalyptic climate alarmism, tweeting just a couple of weeks later in response to a meteorologist who sounded the alarm on climate change: “This guy reminds me of every climate scientist warning people we have 12 years left to cut emissions in half before our future is irreversibly damaged & all the GOP wants to do is yell about communist cow farts.”

However, Ocasio-Cortez ignoring the fact that she has been one of those yelling about “cow farts.”