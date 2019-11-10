This weekend was a study in contrasts.

As over 100,000 fans in attendance at the Alabama vs. LSU football game on Saturday were giving President Donald Trump a roaring standing ovation, Democrats were struggling to fill small auditoriums in early voting primary states.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the 45th president of the United States and first lady Melania Trump were “cheered overwhelmingly” by fans in attendance. According to the newspaper, the crowd in Tuscaloosa “erupted in an extended, wild applause” when the president and First Lady were introduced. The Advertiser also noted the crowd’s reaction was so loud it “left Trump looking somewhat surprised by its fervor and duration.”

Last week, TheBlaze reported that Trump was applauded by a Manhattan crowd as he entered Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch UFC 244.

Dems speaking at empty events

Meanwhile, photos shared on social media over the weekend showed far left candidates speaking at sparsely attended events in presidential primary states.

For instance, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and billionaire Tom Steyer were among six 2020 candidates who spoke at the Environmental Justice forum in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Friday night. As photos published on Twitter by Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur clearly show, Warren and the other presidential candidates spoke before a mostly empty auditorium at South Carolina State University.

In a similar fashion, photos shared on Twitter by conservative commentator Caleb Hall show rows of empty seats at a Friday night rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Council Bluffs, Iowa featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The event took place in the Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College.

If these photos and recent polls are any indication, there may be a serious enthusiasm gap between Trump and progressive Democrats heading into the 2020 election — and it’s cutting in the GOP’s favor.