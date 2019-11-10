Inventor Elon Musk , scientist Stephen Hawking , and even 60s rocker Roger Daltrey have sounded warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Now Russian President Vladimir Putin has added his voice to the call for a set of international guidelines to control the powerful new technology.

Speaking at the AI Journey conference in Moscow, Putin said: “Discussion is currently underway on social aspects and implications of the use of artificial intelligence. It is a very important issue.

“I suggest that the professional community and companies should contemplate drawing up a set of moral rules for interaction between humans and artificial intelligence.

Pointing out that “human beings are the highest value,” he added: “Technology must not be invented for the sake of technology.

”Our main goal is sustainable and harmonious development, a higher life quality and new opportunities for citizens.”

Researchers are drawing ever closer to creating a truly self-aware artificial intelligence.

Even now, learning algorithms are capable of matching humans in many tasks, and there are very few jobs that can be considered safe from replacement with AI technology – from hit-men to prostitutes.

Concerns have also been raised that, once full AI has been achieved, future artificial intelligence may question whether they need humans and there are fears they could even go to war against us.

Both Russia and China are racing ahead with the development of militarised AI and Putin himself has previously said that “whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.”

Elon Musk and Google DeepMind’s Mustafa Suleyman were among the signatories of an open letter to the UN calling for a ban on AI battlefield robots .

They said that the development of ‘killer robots’ would be a “third revolution in warfare” – as game-changing in scope as the envelopment of gunpowder and nuclear weapons were in their time.

“Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend,” they said

“These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways.”