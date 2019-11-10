We’ve covered plenty of disturbing news coming out of the City by the Bay over the past couple of years, but I’ll confess I didn’t see this one coming. Then again, perhaps it’s the most natural fit in the world. The event in question is the soon to be completed project of painting a gigantic mural of child climate activist Greta Thunberg on the side of a San Francisco building. Exact dimensions aren’t given, but judging by the pictures it’s in the range of sixty feet high and forty feet wide. And that’s not weird at all… (The Guardian)

San Francisco, a city that prides itself on its eco-consciousness, will soon have a giant likeness of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gazing upon its downtown, reminding residents to respect the planet. The Argentine muralist Andres Iglesias, who signs his art with the pseudonym Cobre, is expected to complete the project in the central Union Square neighborhood by next week, SFGate reported. Cobre also painted a revered mural of the comedian Robin Williams that has since been demolished. “Climate change is real,” Cobre told SFGate. “This girl Greta is awesome and she knows what she’s doing. I hope with this mural people will realize we have to take care of the world.”

The artist is apparently somewhat famous in circles where people enjoy, er… huge murals on buildings. And now, everyone passing that neighborhood in San Francisco will have the image of the child who now apparently runs the climate alarmist movement scornfully gazing down on them. How lovely. Of course, this is the same city where they painted over a large mural of George Washington (on the 4th of July, no less) only to have this mural draw public applause. That probably should tell us something.

This project is being constructed on private property using donations rather than taxpayer money, so as far as I’m concerned, it’s nobody else’s business unless they’re violating some city code. (And can you imagine the liberals running San Francisco complaining about a Thunberg mural even if it were?) San Francisco natives can keep it if they like.

But it’s worth considering for a moment whether or not the child activist and her climate message should be prioritized over some other pesky concerns on the minds of the locals. After all, the city is still entirely unable to come to grips with the worst homelessness problem on record. This has resulted in armies of people living on the streets, including the mentally ill. One deranged person very recently attacked a woman walking with a small child in broad daylight.

Crime rates are up on the subways, to the point where far fewer people will risk taking the metro. The streets and sidewalks are covered in human urine and feces.

And what has the city government done about all of this? They’ve passed a resolution discouraging people from calling convicted criminals felons because it’s discriminatory or something. You know, the more I think about it, maybe San Francisco really does need a giant mural of a scowling child looking down on them to correct their behavior. Given the antics of most of the leadership there, perhaps a child is the only person who can speak a language they understand.