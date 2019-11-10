On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accused President Donald Trump of committing “full-blown traitorous activity.”

Scaramucci said, “I think it’s not just a Ukrainian call. There will be other elements of the story that unfold where people say wait a minute. There’s a combination of incompetence. There’s a combination of a destruction of the executive branch of the United States. In addition to the lawlessness and traitorous-like behavior.”

Stelter asked, “Traitorous-like behavior?”

Scaramucci said, “Oh, there’s no question.”

Stelter said, “Strong word.”

Scaramucci said, “What word would you use? You’re on the phone with the president of the Ukraine, and you’re strong-arming him to have him go after your political opponent? That is, you’ve become a traitor of the Constitution and a traitor to the laws of the United States. Do you want to pretend that it’s not traitorous behavior? We can pretend that it isn’t, and we can continue to gaslight.”

He added, “We have to call him into account for what is going on. This is full-blown traitorous activity.”

