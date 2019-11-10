Americans are seeing through the double standard and hypocrisy of seeking to impeach President Donald Trump for attempting to do something former Vice President Joe Biden has actually done, according to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

“My impression so far is I think the American people want fairness, and I do not think they are going to judge fairness when they are accusing President Trump of the same thing Joe Biden did, threatening the aid of some kind corruption is not investigated,” Paul said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.

“It seems like everybody, both parties, have been threatening aid if some kind of investigation either doesn’t happen or is ended. And so I think really what is going to happen is people are going to say they are impeaching President Trump for exactly the same thing that Joe Biden did.

“He threatened the aid if they didn’t fire someone. And supposedly, the president did, if they didn’t investigate someone. So, it sounds exactly like what Joe Biden did and if they weren’t going to impeach Joe Biden, they would look like, you know, hypocrites in a way for only going after President Trump, and having not a word to say about what Joe Biden did.”

Host Chuck Todd pressed Paul on whether Democrats are justified in attempting to nip the acceptance of this activity on either side, but Paul, a fiscal conservative, said withholding aid is justified merely because we do not have the money to give it away to any other country, for any reason.

“I wouldn’t give them the aid because we don’t have the money,” Paul said. “We have to actually borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine, so I’m against the aid and I think it’s a mistake to do the aid, so I wouldn’t have played any of these games. But I think the American people think it’s unfair to treat Trump under one standard and Joe Biden under a different standard.”

Paul rejected the White House’s stance there is “no quid pro quo,” because it would not matter if there was. The U.S. is justified denying aid for a corrupt foreign country, he said.

“I think we’ve gotten lost in this whole idea of quid pro quo,” Paul said.

“It’s that, if you’re not allowed to give aid to people who are corrupt, there’s always contingencies on aid. Even President Obama withheld aid.

“Well, if it’s corruption, and he believes there to be corruption, he has every right to withhold aid,” Paul added. “So I think it’s a big mistake for anybody to argue quid pro quo, he didn’t have quid pro quo. And I know that’s what the administration’s arguing. I wouldn’t make that argument. I would make the argument that every politician in Washington, other than me, virtually, is trying to manipulate Ukraine to their purposes.”