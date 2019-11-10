The lot was evacuated “as a precautionary measure” due to the blaze.

A brush fire covering 34 acres broke out Saturday afternoon above the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

As of Sunday, the Barham Fire remains active and 15 percent contained. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there have been no civilian injuries, but one male firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury to his arm and was taken to a hospital in the area.

Earlier in the afternoon, the progress of the fire stopped with ground and air crews continuing to fight the perimeter of the fire.

“The containment goal remains within a ‘box’ west of Forest Lawn Cemetery, east of Coyote Canyon Drive, south of Forest Lawn Drive and north of Wonder View Drive,” LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement.

The fire began near Barham Boulevard and Forest Lawn Drive. No building structures have been damaged or are threatened, according to the LAFD.

While there have been no formal evacuations ordered, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter that the lot was evacuated on Saturday afternoon “as a precautionary measure” by the studio.

Actor Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to share that despite being ordered to evacuate, his father Clint stayed to continue because there was “work to be done.”

Composer Christopher Drake tweeted about the lot’s evacuations, writing, “Had to evac my studio at Warner Bros for the first time ever due to smoke from the #Barhamfire right behind the studio lot. WB is on total lockdown at the moment.”

As for Universal Studios Hollywood, there are no evacuation orders in effect for the theme park or nearby studio lots.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a statement on Twitter, urging those in the area to “be aware of emergency vehicles and firefighters.”

Burbank police shared a photo of the blaze, seen below.

The fire’s cause is under active investigation. The LAFD stated Sunday morning that the fire was 15 percent contained.

