(CBS4) — LOVELAND, Colo. – A Colorado woman charged with indecent exposure for playing Frisbee topless has won a $50,000 settlement in the wake of a federal appeals court ruling. Effie Krokos, a 20-year-old student at Front Range Community College, said the ordeal began Sept. 26 when she was playing Frisbee in her fiancé’s front yard– topless.

“I was like, ‘Oh it’s hot, he’s shirtless, why not just go for it?’” said Krokos.

Uncomfortable and sticky, Krokos decided to do it. She was also aware of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from February, which essentially makes it legal for a woman to be topless anywhere a man can be topless.

