President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Republicans who he says are not sufficiently supportive of him in the impeachment process, insisting he has done nothing wrong.

“The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT,” Trump said in a tweet, referring to his his July 25 phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry. “Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable.”

The president added that “it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!”

Although Republicans on the whole have backed the president in the controversy, some GOP lawmakers have criticized Trump for bringing up a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden with Zelenskiy during the call, according to The Hill.

One such example is House Armed Services ranking Republican member Rep. Mac Thornberry, who described the president’s actions as “inappropriate,” but not impeachable.