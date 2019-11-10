President Trump ripped ABC over its coverage of Jeffrey Epstein in a tweet Sunday morning.

The president retweeted a tweet featuring a video of Jesse Watters on Fox News' "Watters' Words," who criticized ABC for covering allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh without evidence but refusing to report on the Epstein case.

“ABC is as bad as the rest of them,” Trump tweeted in response. “Journalistic standards are nonexistent today. The press is so dishonest that we no longer have Freedom of the Press!”

In the retweeted video, Watters delved into the controversial recording released last week, showing ABC host Amy Robach on hot mic in 2016 claiming the network refused to air her story and interviews involving Epstein.

The Hill reached out to ABC for comment.

ABC has previously said in statements the network continued to pursue the story, but the reporting at the time did not meet “our standards to air.”

Ashley Bianco was fired by CBS after she reportedly leaked the video that she had access to from previously working at ABC. She denies the allegations that she gave the video to conservative outlet Project Veritas, which founder James O’Keefe has confirmed.

Epstein, who had been accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors in sex, died in his jail cell in August from an apparent suicide.