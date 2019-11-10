President Donald Trump will address the opening ceremony of New York City’s Veterans Day Parade on Monday, becoming the first president to do so, the New York Post reports.

He will then will lay a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial at Madison Square Park.

This year’s parade, hosted by the United War Veterans Council, is the 100th annual. The president is traditionally invited to attend the event, although this is the first time one has accepted.

More than 25,000 people are expected to march along Fifth Avenue during the parade, according to ABC7 NY.

Trump arrived in New York on Saturday night ahead of his appearance at the parade.

In 1995 Trump gave $200,000 to the parade when it was struggling and wanted to be named parade grand marshal in return for the donation, although it appears he never held that honor, The New York Times reported.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters he hoped that Trump would attend the event with a recognition that it “is not about him, this is about our veterans,” according to ABC 7 NY.

“It should not be politicized. It should not be turned into a spectacle,” de Blasio said. “If he’s coming here to truly honor veterans, God bless him. But I’d really like to see something a little different than what we’ve seen in some of his other appearances.”