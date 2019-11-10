The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 244th birthday Sunday, marking its establishment by the Second Continental Congress in 1775.

“As Commander in Chief, I send my best wishes to the United States Marine Corps on its 244th birthday,” President Trump wrote in a press release Sunday.

He continued:

Since 1775, Marines have been known for always being faithful in their duty to defend our country and Constitution and for striking fear in the hearts of America’s adversaries. From their inception at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Marines have fought in “every clime and place” without ever losing their nerve. As we solemnly look ahead to the 75th Anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima this coming February, we are reminded that even in the face of hostile enemy fire, Marines never falter and never fail. The courage shown over the course of that battle—memorably captured in the iconic photo of our flag being raised on Mount Suribachi—is forever enshrined in the heart of our Nation. In recounting the 244 historic years of the United States Marine Corps, we remember the courage and conviction of the Marines who laid down their lives in defense of freedom. Their relentless toughness, outstanding leadership, and unwavering allegiance are invaluable assets to our Nation, protecting our freedom and our way of life. Melania and I pray that God watch over all of the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families, and may He continue to bless the United States of America. Semper Fidelis!

Deputy Secretary of Defense, David L. Norquist also offered his heartfelt birthday wishes to the Corps.

Happy birthday Marine Corps. You have defended this great Nation with honor since the Second Continental Congress resolved to raise two battalions of Marines 244 years ago. Today we celebrate the long illustrious history of the Corps. Semper Fi Marines. pic.twitter.com/IMEcmvXRiQ — Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist (@DepSecDef) November 10, 2019

To commemorate the special day, most commands give Birthday Balls, which include a pageant and cake cutting ceremony, according to Military.com.

The article read:

Traditionally, the first piece of Birthday cake is presented to the oldest Marine present and the second piece to the youngest Marine present. When and where this tradition began remains unknown. Some records indicate this practice, and others vary it depending on the dignitaries present at the ball. First pieces of cake have been presented to newlyweds, the Secretary of the Navy, governors, and others, but generally speaking, the first pieces of cake go to the oldest and youngest Marines at the ball.

Vice President Mike Pence offered his thanks to the Marines for their continuous efforts to protect the nation Saturday afternoon.

Happy birthday to the brave men and women of the @USMC! As the proud father of a United States Marine, our nation is grateful for all that you do to keep our country safe! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 9, 2019

“As America’s expeditionary force in readiness since 1775, the U.S. Marines are forward deployed to win our Nation’s battles swiftly and aggressively in times of crisis,” the Marines website read.

The site continued:

What sets Marines apart from any other fighting force on the globe isn’t just how they’re trained, the equipment they use or their tactics. It’s something much more primal—it’s the fighting spirit that lives within every Marine and drives them to accept nothing less than victory in all situations. That determination to win, eagerness to fight, and high standard of excellence are all traits strengthened in the Corps.

The Corps tweeted a video on Sunday that celebrated its incredible accomplishments over the past 244 years.

#HappyBirthdayMarines! Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us. pic.twitter.com/1obXlWTZqL — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2019