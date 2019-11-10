Sunday, November 10, marked the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Both the celebrations — and the celebratory ribbing from other service branches — spilled onto Twitter.

OTD in #ZBHistory: 1775-The Continental Congress passes a resolution that “two Battalions of Marines be raised.” In the 244 years since, Marines have fought and won her nation’s battles with unmatched ferocity and determination. Happy Birthday, Marines. pic.twitter.com/MmGBKCEmda — Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) November 10, 2019

The Marine Corps kicked off the celebration, saying, “Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us.”

#HappyBirthdayMarines! Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us. pic.twitter.com/1obXlWTZqL — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2019

Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black shared a note he had received in honor of the Corps’ birthday from Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith. “With the ‘teufel hunden’ as our maritime partner, there is no battlespace we cannot dominate together!” it read in part. “Please pass a heartfelt HOOYAH to your outstanding Marines, on behalf of our Sailors around the world. It remains our solemn honor and privilege to serve alongside the Corps, and we look forward to the future of our force.”

Happy #MarineCorpsBirthday Marines and Sailors. From the battles of our past, to those that lay ahead, the Marine Corps exists for one reason: to Fight and to Win! Thank you @NavyMCPON for this thoughtful note and thank you @USNavy for being part of this team. Semper Fidelis! pic.twitter.com/EDppuYoCi4 — Sergeant Major Troy E. Black (@USMCSgtMaj) November 10, 2019

The U.S. Department of Defense offered birthday greetings to “the most powerful fighting force on the planet.”

Happy 244th birthday ???? to the most powerful fighting force on the planet, the @USMC!#HappyBirthdayMarines pic.twitter.com/7yFA1jQn7Q — Department of Defense ???????? (@DeptofDefense) November 10, 2019

The Army shared a message of camaraderie, saying, “Join us in celebrating and honoring the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday, service, and commitment to our nation.”

For 244 years, our #Soldiers have fought alongside our @USMC brothers and sisters. Join us in celebrating and honoring the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday, service, and commitment to our nation.#HappyBirthdayMarines #SemperFidelis Video by Spc. Evens Milcette pic.twitter.com/SpeN65bMNP — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 10, 2019

Marine Corps Recruiting shared a birthday cadence hype video that would shame most college football programs.

To Marines everywhere, Happy Birthday! This birthday cadence is dedicated to every Marine–past, present, and future. Watch the full video: https://t.co/ICbeYbow0L #Marines pic.twitter.com/Piqe21hZln — USMC Recruiting (@USMarineCorps) November 10, 2019

And the Air Force offered cover from above. “Give us a call whenever you need some #airpower.”

The White House had a special message for the Devil Dogs.

“Their relentless toughness, outstanding leadership, and unwavering allegiance are invaluable assets to our Nation, protecting our freedom and our way of life.” Presidential Message on the 244th Birthday of @USMC: https://t.co/iIOwlBKyV8 https://t.co/lmAlnbHoeN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence had a personal message for one special Marine.

Happy birthday to the brave men and women of the @USMC! As the proud father of a United States Marine, our nation is grateful for all that you do to keep our country safe! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 9, 2019

Proud of my Marine. Happy Birthday @USMC! Oohrah! pic.twitter.com/992pouenz5 — Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) November 10, 2019

And then the USMC veterans started in.

Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff held nothing back, tweeting, “On the 8th day, God created Marines to protect our beloved nation. The Devil groaned and said, ‘Oh sh*t.’”

On the 8th day, God created Marines to protect our beloved nation. The Devil groaned and said, “Oh sh*t.” Happy 244th Birthday to Our Nation’s Beloved United States Marine Corps @USMC!#MarineCorpsBirthday #SemperFi #USMC #Marines pic.twitter.com/95peW4b3sQ — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 10, 2019

“Demonstrate to the world there is ‘no better friend, no worse enemy’ than a U.S. Marine.” ~ Major General James Mattis on the eve of Operation Iraqi Freedom Happy 244th Birthday #Marines and may God bless the United States Marine Corps!#HappyBirthdayMarines #SemperFi #USMC ???????? pic.twitter.com/z3dAnroAwd — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 10, 2019

Marine veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones shared a series of throwback pictures. (RELATED: Marine Veteran Turns Tables On Joe Scarborough’s Claim That The AR-15 Is ‘Weapon Of War’)

And then came the inevitable good-natured ribbing from other branches of service.

Retired Army Colonel Kurt Schlichter referred to the Corps as the “Naval Infantry” as he wished them “244 more years killing America’s enemies!”

On its birthday, I would like to salute the Naval Infantry. The Marines are an important component supporting the decisive branch of the American military, the US Army. I wish it 244 more years killing America’s enemies! Semper fi!@MatthewBetley @JesseKellyDC @dkahanerules — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 10, 2019

Army Ranger veteran Sean Parnell offered heartfelt thanks, tweeting, “On June 10th 2006 we were in a fight for our lives in Afghanistan. We were minutes away from being overrun.

Then US Marines showed up with the Afghan National Army.”

Happy birthday to my Marine Corps brothers & sisters!

It was an honor to stand by you in combat!

Semper Fi! ???????? — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 10, 2019

Navy SEAL veteran and Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw also offered thanks — for his “first taste of military discipline from a knife-hand wielding Gunny.”

Happy Birthday USMC. I will forever be thankful for my first taste of military discipline from a knife-hand wielding Gunny.#SemperFidelis https://t.co/7WGqWiLLgS — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 10, 2019

To the United States Marine Corps: Happy birthday, hoorah, and semper fi.