A Hong Kong police officer was seen on video Sunday night shooting and wounding a protester, whose condition was not immediately known.

Video found on Facebook and reported by The New York Times shows a protester fall to the ground after apparently being struck by at least one shot from a police officer at point-blank range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chan Cheuk-hin, a reporter with Cupid News who recorded the footage, told the Times that the man was “semi-conscious” after the shooting.

“One round hit a man’s body, and he immediately fell to the ground, and there was blood on the ground,” he said.

The shooting comes as protesters have amassed in the streets of the Chinese province for months over a now-withdrawn bill to allow extradition to the Chinese mainland as well as more recent charges of police brutality against local law enforcement.

It also comes just days after a student protester died following a fall from a parking garage where police had deployed tear gas against demonstrators.