(DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL) — Edgewater police arrested a woman seen pushing a cat under water in a drainage culvert, according to a release.

When police arrived at the 2300 block of Silver Palm Drive, Amanda Goodwin, 37, was in the culvert “holding a cat in obvious distress,” the release said, and both the woman and the cat were wet and muddy.

Goodwin told the officer that the cat, “Hubble,” was thirsty and she was trying to give him some water, the arrest report said. She had been locked out of her nearby house by her grandmother, she said.

Read the full story ›