(CAMPUS REFORM) — In an effort to keep up with the “evolving understanding of gender,” a Virginia women’s college will no longer require its applicants to be biologically female, but rather only to “identify as women.” Individuals already at the school who currently identify as women but who transition to live as men will be allowed to stay.

Until this month, Hollins University allowed students to identify as male, but those who chose to solidify the identity with hormones or surgery were required to leave the college before the next semester. The new policy updated Wednesday will allow such students to continue their education and graduate from Hollins.

As far as admission goes, Hollins will now consider for admission any “individuals who consistently live and identify as women.” This means that in order to be considered, any applicant to Hollins “must affirmatively identify herself as a woman and her application materials must support this self-identification.”

