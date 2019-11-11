The thought police are on the prowl once more, reducing independent thinkers and religious individuals to a pile of embarrassment and shame — even if their targets are only children.

In South London, two 10-year-old Christian students say they were suspended after they asked their Heavers Farm Primary School headteacher if they could forgo participation in a lesson about LGBT topics during “Pride Month.”

Headteacher Susan Papas allegedly told both kids, who are of African heritage, that their opposition to the LGBT activity made them “a disappointment to the school,” Christian Concern reported.

The students, Farrell Spence and Kaysey Francis, were given five hours of detention and were suspended for a week. Watch Kaysey defend her beliefs in the video below.

Watch a 10-year-old child’s view of the damaging impact of the LGBT agenda in schools. Kaysey was manipulated, bullied & unlawfully excluded by her headteacher for alleged anti-LGBT comments. Kaysey categorically denies the allegations and she is backed by children in her class. pic.twitter.com/8GPCZwumyn — Christian Concern (@CConcern) July 1, 2019

TRENDING: Devin Nunes turns the tables, calls on Schiff to testify

The debacle started on June 20, after Farrell received propaganda-like LGBT coloring material from his teacher Alex Smith. When asked if he could skip the activity, Smith denied Farell’s request and told him it was part of the curriculum.

Later, Smith accused Farrell of saying “LGBT sucks and LGBT’s dumb,” however, the pre-teen denies ever using “homophobic language.”

During his next class, Farrell told a different teacher that he couldn’t “accept LGBT” because of his Catholic faith. He said this while sitting beside Kaysey Francis, a Pentecostal Christian classmate who shared his sentiment.

“Do you want LGBT people to die?” the teacher reportedly asked.

The two students responded “no,” but added that same-sex couples would be punished if they lived in their countries of origin. Farrell told the teacher that he was of “African Jamaican” descent and that “everybody is Christian and Catholic, so they don’t accept LGBT.”

Word spread quickly about the students, prompting headteacher Papas to allegedly harass the students and give them five hours of detention that day.

“How dare you? You are a disappointment to the school,” Papas said, according to the two students.

Papas — whose daughter is lesbian and the School Manager — reportedly reamed Kaysey after the kids were put in separate rooms, saying, “How dare you say that you want to kill LGBT people?”

‘I didn’t say kill.” Kaysey responded. Papas shouted back “Yes, you did, and don’t lie” before beginning the detention.

The mothers of Farrell and Kaysey are fighting the suspension, noting that students cannot be suspended for “a non-disciplinary reason,” per the school’s own regulations.

A spokeswoman for Heavers Farm Primary School issued a statement to The Western Journal on Monday.

“We take our duty to teach the fundamental British values of tolerance, equal rights and mutual respect very seriously,” the statement said. “We will not tolerate any violence, or the threat of it, against any members of our community and we will always take necessary steps to protect our pupils, staff and visitors.”

The incident reminds me of a Bible story in Daniel 3 about Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego — three God-fearing Jewish boys who refused to bow down to the King of Babylon, King Nebuchadnezzar.

When they refused to submit, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were thrown into a massive furnace that became so hot that the people who threw them were killed by the heat.

But when Nebuchadnezzar looked into the fire, he saw four people walking around — Shadrach, Meshach, Abednego and the Son of God. Not a hair on their head was singed and they had the divine support they needed to withstand the fire and flames.

Farrell and Kaysey stood strong for biblical values in the heat of the moment and now they are joined by tens of thousands of like-minded people who agree with them.

You can show your appreciation for their stance by signing Life Petition’s petition of support here.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.