Mexican authorities reported the discovery of a mass grave containing at least 10 bodies on the outskirts of a popular tourist port city 60 miles south of Arizona. The Saturday unearthing occurred outside Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point.

Investigative personnel from the state attorney general’s office working with a group of volunteers located the mass grave, according to local reports. Madres Buscadoras de Sonora is a group made of mothers searching for their missing children. Most are believed kidnapped and murdered by local organized crime.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on the discovery of 42 bodies in a series of clandestine graves in the same city. Madres Buscadoras made the initial discovery and received assistance from the state attorney general’s office after notifying them, according to Ceci Patricia Flores, founder of the group. Flores started the group after the disappearance of her two sons.

The group searched the same area the previous weekend but were forced to leave after being threatened by a group of presumed cartel gunmen. At least 10 sets of human remains were uncovered, and were transported to Hermosillo autopsies and identification. The total number of unearthed victims from the area now stands at 58.

Of all the bodies previously recovered, only one set of remains has been returned to the appropriate family, according to Sonora authorities.

