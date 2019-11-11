Alabama businesswoman Jessica Taylor is running for Congress in Alabama’s second district, and says she wants to counter Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow “squad” members.

Taylor sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss her campaign, her goals, and her vision for Alabama.

Hear what Taylor had to say in this exclusive interview below:

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out