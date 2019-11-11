The anonymous senior administration official who wrote a New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump last year claims in a new book that the president repeatedly proposed getting rid of judges, Axios reported Monday.

“The president has proposed doing away with judges on more than one occasion,” the anonymous author reportedly wrote, claiming Trump said too many of his policies were getting stuck in legal limbo.

The author writes: “‘Can we just get rid of the judges? Let’s get rid of the f—ing judges,’” Trump fumed one morning. “‘There shouldn’t be any at all, really.’”

“He went a step further and asked his legal team to draft up a bill and send it to Congress to reduce the number of federal judges,” they continued in an excerpt published by Axios.

“Staff ignored the outburst and the wacky request.”

A White House spokesperson was not immediately available to comment to The Hill.

“The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies. Real authors reach out to their subjects to get things fact checked — but this person is in hiding, making that very basic part of being a real writer impossible,” the White House said in a statement to Axios.

The anonymous author in the op-ed in September 2018 described coordinated efforts from the president’s staff to “thwart” Trump’s worst instincts.

The author’s new book, “A Warning,” is scheduled to be released next week.