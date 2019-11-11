Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., the powerful 14-term congressman who once chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security, announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2020.

King, in a statement Monday, said his “prime reason” for retiring “was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.”

“This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren,” he said. “My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking.”

The 75-year-old congressman said his decades in Congress have been “an extraordinary experience.” He currently serves as a member of the Homeland Security Committee, which he served as chair from 2005-2006 and again from 2011-2012, is a ranking member of the sub-committee on Emergency Preparedness, and also serves on the Financial Services Committee.

“Politically I will miss the energy and dynamism of a re-election campaign especially since my polling numbers are as strong as they have ever been and I have more than $1 million in campaign funds,” King wrote in his statement. He said he will continue to be “active politically.”

He added, “In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump’s impeachment and will support the President’s bid for re-election.”

King is one of several Republicans — four senators and 17 other House members — who have announced plans to not seek reelection.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.