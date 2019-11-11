UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin had an emotional message for his mother Saturday.

Following a win over Ramazan Emeev at UFC Moscow, Martin said he was dedicating the big victory to his mother, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. (RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev Knocks Out Dalcha Lungiambula With Brutal Kick At UFC Moscow)

“Mom, I love you. Get that bucket list ready. Let’s go out with one hell of a bang,” Martin told the arena as he tried to hold back his emotions.

You can watch the powerful video below.

“Mom, I love you. Get that bucket list ready. Let’s go out with one hell of a bang.”@TonyRoccoMartin dedicates his #UFCMoscow win to his mother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer pic.twitter.com/FWUNAvNxTt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

This moment is a perfect example of sports being bigger than simply who wins and who loses. I damn near had to grab a tissue while watching that video.

Cancer is absolutely terrible. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s awful and should be eradicated. Watching Martin talk about his mother’s diagnosis will pull at the heartstrings of even the most hardened soul.

I can’t imagine the emotional rollercoaster he must be riding since his mother’s diagnosis. I have no doubt that’s the worst news he’s ever received.

Yet, he got in the octagon, got himself a victory and gave his mother a shoutout. Again, if you have a beating heart, then I don’t know how you couldn’t get emotional at this moment.

Congrats on the huge win and showing his mother some love in front of the UFC world. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.