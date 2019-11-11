On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a video released by the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) getting a crowd hyped for a “revolution” at a rally Iowa.

In this clip, AOC compared being let down by a politician to being hurt by someone you love.

“And so when you elect a politician and then they let you down it feels like rejection. It feels like heartbreak. It feels like betrayal.and if it feels like I never want to love again. That is what that feels like, and so, I understand how that feels because I have felt that way. But, you know what happens when you say I never want to love again? Your heart gets black, and you turn angry, and you get very anxious,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And you become a socialist,” Pat said.

Later, AOC asked the crowd if they were “ready for a revolution.”

Pat asserted that he never thought he would see then a day when so many people would be outwardly supportive of socialism.

Watch the video below for more.

