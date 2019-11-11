Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller is not a fan of the term “load management,” and he made that crystal clear with some recent comments.

Miller was asked about De’Ron Davis only playing four minutes against Portland State after dealing with an injury, and Jon Rothschild wanted to know if this was due to load management. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That didn’t go over well. As Miller leaned back from the mic, it picked him up referring to it as the “stupidest shit ever.”

Watch the full moment below.

I asked Indiana’s basketball coach Archie miller a question about load management and it’s fair to say he’s not a fan of the term “load management” #iubb pic.twitter.com/HRkfFtSkun — Jonathan Rothschild (@JrothschildIU) November 9, 2019

This video right here is a perfect example of why college basketball is awesome. The NBA might have time for players to rest due to load management.

That nonsense doesn’t exist in college hoops. College basketball is a grind it out game. It’s for only the toughest of the tough.

It’s not for weak men who need to rest.

Way too many people in the world of sports hold back when asked questions in the media. Nobody wants to get too real.

Even in the video above, Miller didn’t say that directly into the mic. His comments got picked up as he was leaning back.

You could tell he really wanted to go there. You could tell Miller wanted to just unload on the idea of resting players.

Then, he remembered it wasn’t worth the hassle.

If I ever run into Miller and have the chance to drink a few beers with him, load management will become the first topic on my list.

Clearly, the man running the Indiana Hoosiers has some blunt thoughts that he doesn’t feel like sharing with the media.

I’d fork over a pot of gold to ask him the same question with an unfiltered response.

H/T: Barstool Sports