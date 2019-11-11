(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Aides to former Vice President Joe Biden were reportedly worried about the appearance of his son’s employment with a Ukrainian gas company while his father was still in office.

Sources described as “people who worked with his office” told the New York Times that his staffers were concerned about the optics of Hunter Biden’s employment on the board of Burisma while his father was publicly railing against corruption in the country.

“Hunter Biden’s activities struck many of the officials working on Ukraine policy as an unnecessary distraction, or worse,” the publication reported Sunday. “Mr. Biden’s own aides were so worried about the optics, they enlisted State Department officials to gather facts to determine how to handle the story, according to people who worked with his office.”

Read the full story ›