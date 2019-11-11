During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he doesn’t believe that the Senate will never move to remove President Trump from office, and whether they act will depend on how constituents feel.

Biden said, “The House has no option. It has to enforce the Constitution, whether or not it turns out to work or not work, or whether or not it turns out that he should or shouldn’t be kicked out of office. There — he’s — on the face of it, there’s a prima facie case that he’s violated the Constitution of the United States of America in asking other countries to engage within our politics. That is a violation. That is a problem that we have to look at. … Here’s what will happen: If the case is made as strongly as it’s being made, in my view, Erin…you’re going to find those areas that are independent or Republican areas saying, whoa, we’ve got to do something here. And everybody says the House will, in fact, indict, impeach…say there’s enough reason to go forward with the trial, and the Senate will never move. I don’t buy that. I don’t buy the Senate will never move. It will depend on what their constituency says.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett