A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is asking President TrumpDonald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE to rescind his White House invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan is scheduled to visit the White House on Wednesday. But the lawmakers expressed “deep concern” at the planned trip, citing Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.

“President Erdogan’s decision to invade northern Syria on October 9 has had disastrous consequences for U.S. national security, has led to deep divisions in the NATO alliance, and caused a humanitarian crisis on the ground,” they wrote in a letter to Trump publicly released Monday.

“Given this situation, we believe that now is a particularly inappropriate time for President Erdogan to visit the United States, and we urge you to rescind this invitation,” the lawmakers added in the letter dated Nov. 8.

The letter was organized by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse Democrats pull subpoena for ex-Trump national security official House Democrats ask Mulvaney to testify in impeachment inquiry Republicans look to expand impeachment strategy amid release of transcripts MORE (D-N.Y.). Two of the co-signers are Republicans: Reps. Gus Bilirakis (Fla.) and Peter King (N.Y.), who announced his retirement earlier Monday.

The other co-signers are Democrats: Reps. Bill Keating William (Bill) Richard KeatingWHIP LIST: The 228 House Democrats backing an impeachment inquiry Bottom Line Foreign Affairs chairman: US military intervention in Venezuela ‘not an option’ MORE (Mass.), Adriano Espaillat Adriano de Jesus Espaillat CabralTestimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense Democrats plow ahead as Trump seeks to hobble impeachment effort Lawmakers mourn death of ‘Julia’ star Diahann Carroll MORE (N.Y.), Susan Wild Susan WildThe Hill’s Morning Report – Congress returns: What to expect Hopes dim for passage of Trump trade deal Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids — Senate panel advances bipartisan package on health costs | Grassley, Wyden in talks on deal to limit drug price increases | Court asks if blue states have standing in ObamaCare suit MORE (Pa.), Albio Sires Albio B. SiresDemocratic lawmaker: Trudeau blackface photos ‘disgusting’ Activists push for tougher sanctions on Nicaragua’s government WHIP LIST: The 228 House Democrats backing an impeachment inquiry MORE (N.J.), Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchBipartisan Senate climate caucus grows by six members GOP Rep. Gaetz calls for ethics investigation into Schiff Ethics to investigate Guam delegate over alleged sexual relationship with staff member MORE (Fla.), Colin Allred (Texas), Jim Costa James (Jim) Manuel CostaOn World Food Day, united in the fight against hunger at home and abroad WHIP LIST: The 228 House Democrats backing an impeachment inquiry 2020 Presidential Endorsements MORE (Calif.), Gerry Connolly Gerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyHouse to hold public impeachment hearings next week House Democrats launch process to replace Cummings on Oversight panel The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP MORE (Va.), Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats aim to impeach Trump by Christmas Pressure builds on Pompeo as impeachment inquiry charges ahead Democrats set stage for Watergate-style TV hearings MORE (Md.), Brad Sherman Bradley (Brad) James ShermanLive coverage: Zuckerberg testifies before House on Facebook’s Libra project Zuckerberg set for grilling over Facebook cryptocurrency Congress must push for a ‘Gold Standard’ nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia MORE (Calif.), Juan Vargas Juan C. VargasTensions flare as Democrats urge consumer bureau to boost penalties Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment ICE does not know how many veterans it has deported, watchdog says MORE (Calif.), Jim McGovern (Mass.), Dina Titus Alice (Dina) Costandina TitusThe PREPARED Act will protect vulnerable animals when disaster strikes Marijuana industry donations to lawmakers surge in 2019: analysis House Democrats inch toward majority support for impeachment MORE (Nev.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBloomberg run should push Warren to the center — but won’t Justice Democrats official denies that progressives struggle with electability The Hill’s Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race MORE (Minn.), who came under fire for voting present on a Armenian genocide resolution and voting against a Turkey sanctions bill.

Both the Armenian genocide resolution and the sanctions bill were fiercely opposed by Turkey but passed the House with large bipartisan majorities.

Lawmakers have been fuming since Trump announced in October he would withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey’s long-threatened offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.

In addition to the sanctions and Armenian genocide votes, the House passed a resolution opposing Trump’s withdrawal and calling on stop Turkey to “immediately cease unilateral military action” in northeast Syria.

“Turkish forces have killed civilians and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a critical U.S. partner in the fight against ISIS, and displaced over one hundred thousand people from their homes in northern Syria,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Trump.

In addition to Erdoğan’s “calamitous actions” in Syria, the lawmakers cited a “long list of disconcerting steps” he has taken.

The letter listed Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, cooperation with Russia on the TurkStream gas pipeline and unauthorized gas drilling in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone.

The lawmakers also slammed Erdoğan’s “systematic rollback of democratic institutions in Turkey, concentrating all political power in his person, persecuting political opponents and peaceful protestors, and imprisoning journalists in shocking numbers.”

“His imprisonment of innocent American citizens and local staff from the U.S. Embassy is especially egregious,” they wrote.

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said in an interview Sunday that Trump would confront Erdoğan about the S-400 purchase during the visit.

“We’re very upset about that,” O’Brien said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“There’s no place in NATO for significant Russian military purchases,” O’Brien added. “That’s a message that the president will deliver to him very clearly when he’s here in Washington.”

Under a law known as the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, the administration is required to impose sanctions on those who do business with the Russian defense industry, but Trump has yet to levy sanctions on Turkey for the S-400.