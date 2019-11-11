South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg praised Barack Obama’s legacy on Monday after a journalist admitted misquoting the White House contender as criticizing the former president’s time in office, Politico reported.

Evan Halper of the Los Angeles Times tweeted Monday that a line in his story a day earlier in which Buttigieg referred to the “failures of the Obama era” was erroneously reported and should have been “failures of the old normal” help explain how we got Trump.

Halper added that the error was due to “transcribing a noisy recording at a loud rally.”

USA Today reported that the misquote was shared widely on social media and was picked up by numerous media outlets before Halper sent the correction.

Buttigieg replied to Halper’s announcement of the correction less than an hour later, writing in a tweet that he appreciated “this reporter’s swift and honest correction of a misquote on my views of” the Obama administration.

Buttigieg stressed that “From health care to DADT repeal to the rescue of the auto industry, my appreciation of the great leadership of Barack Obama comes from a very personal place.”

Lis Smith, a senior communications adviser on the Buttigieg campaign, said that the response by her boss shows his character.

“Pete is unfailingly gracious- even to those who misquote and attack him in bad faith,” Smith tweeted. “This is what a President looks like.”