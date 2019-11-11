(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former Republican Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz offered a possible explanation for the delayed release of the Justice Department inspector general report on alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses.

After Fox News host Sean Hannity expressed his mounting frustrating with the repeated holdups, Chaffetz suggested the most recent delay may be tied to U.S. Attorney John Durham, who as of last month is conducting a criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with Horowitz delaying it,” said Chaffetz, who is a Fox News contributor, on the network this week. “I think it’s the fact that Durham actually is moving forward on some prosecution.”

