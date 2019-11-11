In honor of Veterans Day, Chris Pratt, beloved by middle America as one of the few big names in Hollywood willing to defend traditional values and openly discuss his faith, posted a statement on Instagram on Monday expressing his admiration for his veteran older brother, Cully, and urging his followers to “look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts” and, in doing so, “approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding.”

“This is my older brother Cully. #happyveteransday,” Pratt declared on Instagram Monday in a post that includes a picture of his brother in uniform.

“I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally the day after he wore them — picking them up off the floor in his room. What can I say? He knew how to match and I liked the smell,” continues Pratt, famous for his self-deprecating humor. “One day his friends started to notice and he kindly urged me to wear my own clothes.”

“He is a good big brother,” writes the “Jurassic Word” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star. “He’s always led with love. Growing up we wrestled for hours every day and smashed every bit of furniture in the house but never actually fought. He taught me everything. He put up with me and my incessant hyperactivity and forced his friends to do the same.”

“I say all this to point out that he’s a real person,” Pratt explains. “And the more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts- the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding.”

“My brother didn’t join the Army because he wanted to be Rambo,” he continues. “He joined because it was an opportunity for a hard-nosed kid who couldn’t afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town and probably wanted his own clothes.”

“We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen,” Pratt stresses. “It’s made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day. So celebrate a veteran today.”

“Today I celebrate Cully, as well as my cousin Curtis, Uncle Steve, Uncle Skip, second Cousins, Joey, Ryan and Alex, besties Jared and Jeffrey, all those I’ve fished for hunted with, those who’ve blessed me with their challenge coins as I’ve encountered them on press junkets and in my travels, the many in the film industry working both in front of and behind the cameras,” Pratt concludes. “To those currently serving and those out thanks for your service. We appreciate you!”

Pratt also linked to his Instagram post on Twitter:

This is my older brother Cully. #happyveteransday I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally… https://t.co/5WSJnRkZEA — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 11, 2019

Response online to Pratt’s tribute to his brother has been overwhelmingly positive, many thanking him for taking a moment to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

“Let’s hope people listen to what you just said sir,” wrote one fan. “We all need to respect, love and be eternally grateful for every single man or woman who has ever served our countries. No matter what political party you belong to. We all owe respect, and gratitude for these selfless people.”

“Beautifully stated about being real people,” wrote another. “My spouse is a police sergeant, and it saddens me how people forget they are humans with lives. Blessings to all the veterans.”

“Love it Chris!” exclaimed another. “Amazing tribute!”

