Taking aim at President Donald Trump, former coal executive Don Blankenship has launched a 2020 presidential campaign as a Constitution Party candidate.

“President Trump means well, but he simply cannot get it done because he is too busy mending his self-inflicted wounds and tripping over his ego,” Blankenship’s statement reads.

Blankenship finished third in the Republican senate primary in West Virginia last year, losing to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who failed to unseat moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“Americans know that the leaders of both parties are correct,” Blankenship’s website reads. “Leaders of both major American political parties are in fact what they call each other — selfish, corrupt, and out of touch with average Americans. Their constant childish bickering with each other prevents them from doing what they are elected to do.”

The campaign vows to “flush the swamp, balance the budget, fix and update our infrastructure, get term limits passed, reconcile our differences, greatly reduce healthcare costs with pragmatic solutions, conduct a true war on the opiate drug epidemic, enforce our laws, and provide citizenship to millions of immigrants who deserve it.

“At the same time Don will tightly secure our borders and end welfare and other benefits for those who are not ultimately granted citizenship,” it continued.

“Don will simply fix what is broken and the results will be (to use one of President Trump’s few favorite words) ‘H-U-G-E.'”

Blankenship has been at odds with the Republican Party establishment, infamously calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., “Cocaine Mitch.”

He was convicted of conspiring to violiate mine safety standards when he ran Massey Energy, owner of a West Virginia mine where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion. He spent a year in prison for the conviction, but says he was falsey convicted.