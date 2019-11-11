“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is very optimistic about the show’s future.

The Paramount Network hit with Kevin Costner has been wildly successful through two seasons, and is one of the most popular shows in America. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Hauser thinks it’s just the beginning. According to CinemaBlend, the man who plays Rip in the series said the following on the blu-ray commentary about how big the show can still become:

Oh god, I think the world is its oyster. Obviously in the last two years, it’s been successful. But I think as people and Paramount becomes a bigger network as far as television, and the PR and the promotion is properly done, I think the show has a chance to do as much as 10 to 12 million views a week. I think it’s that good.

I agree 100% with Hauser. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. There’s a reason why “Yellowstone” is so popular, and it’s not hard to figure out why.

It’s all about loyalty, taking care of your family, crushing your enemies and doing whatever it takes to hold onto your land. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

That’s about as American as it gets, and it’s why people throughout the country are drawn to it.

As more and more good word spreads about the show, it’ll only continue to grow. It already has absurd ratings.

Season two averaged more than five million viewers an episode, and that should continue to climb with every passing season.

I have no doubt when season three arrives in 2020 that business will be booming for Paramount Network and everybody involved with the show.

It’s impossible to start watching “Yellowstone” and not get immediately hooked.

[embedded content]

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them on what’s to come on one of the greatest shows ever made. You know I’m excited and I’ll be keeping you all informed.

I hope you’re all ready for the journey.