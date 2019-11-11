House Democrats released the transcript Monday of a top Defense official who oversees Ukraine, as part of the House investigation into whether President TrumpDonald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE pressed Ukraine to help his own reelection bid in 2020.

Democrats subpoenaed Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, late last month to press her about any role the Pentagon may have played in withholding aid to Ukraine.

Cooper’s testimony was primarily memorable for a GOP protest that delayed it.

A group of congressional Republicans protesting the closed-door depositions disrupted the scheduled hearing by storming the secure closed space in which the interview was set to be conducted.

The protest successfully delayed the hearing by five hours as the roughly 20 GOP members who barged their way into the sensitive compartmented information facility refused to leave, even ordering boxes of pizza during lunchtime.

Cooper began her scheduled deposition around 3 p.m., shortly after the House sergeant at arms was seen going alone into the secure room.

The release of Cooper’s transcript comes on the same week that Democrats are expected to hold their first series of open impeachment hearings, starting Wednesday.